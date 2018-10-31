Heat's Dwyane Wade: Hits four threes Tuesday
Wade finished with 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 125-113 loss to the Hornets.
Wade's scoring has fluctuated throughout the season, though his workload has been consistent, seeing at least 25 minutes in all but one contest. His 19-point effort Tuesday marked the third time this year he's put up double-digit points.
