Heat's Dwyane Wade: Hopeful for Friday
Wade (knee) said he is hopeful for Friday's game against the Thunder, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
Wade missed Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to knee soreness, but he's apparently feeling better. The Heat will likely wait and see how the veteran is feeling closer to game time, but it sounds like Wade is trending towards a return Friday. He's averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds since the start of January (12 games).
