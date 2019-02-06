Wade delivered 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 29 minutes in the Heat's 118-108 win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

The grizzled veteran was at it again Tuesday, pacing the Heat second unit in scoring and checking in behind only Hassan Whiteside in that category for the night. Following a seven-point clunker against the Thunder to open February last Friday night, Wade has bounced back with back-to-back 20-point-plus tallies for the first time all season, shooting 50.0 percent (16-for-32) during that stretch. The future Hall of Famer's minutes remained locked in the mid-to-high 20s on the majority of nights, keeping him viable across all formats in both points and assist categories.