Wade collected 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, and seven assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 win over the Bulls.

Wade contributed his second double-double through 35 appearances, and he has reached double figures in scoring in 14 of the last 15 games. Moreover, he has upped his assist average every month thus far this season while bouncing back after posting career-worst numbers across most categories in 2017-18.