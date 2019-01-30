Wade (knee) is inactive for Wednesday's game against Chicago, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

After notching a double-double last Sunday in 28 minutes of action, Wade emerged with right knee soreness after the game and, as a result, will reportedly have to be sidelined for at least one game to recover. With the former Finals MVP absent Wednesday, teammates Wayne Ellington and Dion Waiters will presumably step in for Wade off the bench against the Bulls.