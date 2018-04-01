Wade totaled 13 points (5-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 110-109 loss to Brooklyn.

Wade saw 27 minutes of playing time as the team went small, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting. He made some questionable decisions down the stretch, also missing a technical free-throw and the final three shots of the game. His defense continues to hold up his value, but his offense is not what it used to be and he is a borderline standard league player, but more of a deep league option.