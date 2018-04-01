Heat's Dwyane Wade: Inefficient Saturday in loss
Wade totaled 13 points (5-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 110-109 loss to Brooklyn.
Wade saw 27 minutes of playing time as the team went small, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting. He made some questionable decisions down the stretch, also missing a technical free-throw and the final three shots of the game. His defense continues to hold up his value, but his offense is not what it used to be and he is a borderline standard league player, but more of a deep league option.
More News
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Will play Thursday vs. Bulls•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Expects to play through migraine Thursday•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Blocks four shots in victory•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Quiet in return•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Active Friday•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Game-time call, would play limited minutes•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...