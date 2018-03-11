Heat's Dwyane Wade: Injures hamstring
Wade suffered a left hamstring strain and will not return to Saturday's game against the Wizards.
The Heat are describing the injury as a mild one, so there's a chance Wade could be ready Monday against Portland. However, that game involves a six-hour flight, so the Heat might let him rest until Wednesday in Sacramento.
