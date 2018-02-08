Wade is expected to play during Friday's contest against the Bucks, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. According to Wade, "I've missed [the fans] and I know they've missed me."

It was unclear if Wade would be able to get to Miami in time for the game, but it appears that's his plan. An official confirmation should arrive sometime Friday, including possibly some more information about his role on the team.

