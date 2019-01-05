Wade registered 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists, a block and a steal across 25 minutes Friday against Washington.

Wade was sidelined for Wednesday's tilt against the Cavs due to illness, but he returned to the court Friday night and put together an impressive final line. The 36-year-old veteran is averaging 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 27 games this year and should continue to post respectable showings off the bench in the final season of his esteemed NBA career.