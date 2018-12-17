Wade (undisclosed) delivered 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in the Heat's 102-96 win over the Pelicans on Sunday.

Wade returned from a one-game absence and checked in behind only Josh Richardson in scoring for the Heat on the night. The veteran has mostly been a reliable source of offense off the bench since returning from his paternity leave in late November, with only a pair of single-digit clunkers among the 11 games he's played since that point. Wade's 50 percent success rate from the field Sunday was a particularly welcome sight, as he'd shot 38.5 percent or worse in his first six games of December.