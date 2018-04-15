Heat's Dwyane Wade: Leads bench in scoring in Game 1 loss
Wade generated 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 19 minutes in Miami's 130-103 loss to the Sixers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Wade turned in a bench-high scoring total with a sharp effort from the field, and his veteran savvy and and offensive contributions could certainly be pivotal to the Heat's chances of enjoying any postseason success. The blowout nature of the second half likely capped his minutes overall to an extent, as he's likely to enjoy an allotment of playing time closer to the 22.3 minutes he averaged after returning to Miami at the trade deadline.
