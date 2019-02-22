Wade compiled 19 points (8-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in 31 minutes Thursday against Philadelphia.

Wade hoisted up 18 shots from the field in a 106-102 loss, his most shot attempts since Dec. 10 against the Lakers. It's also worth noting that he was on the floor for 31 minutes, so he evidently had fresh legs following the All-Star break. Wade is having one of his better scoring months of the season, averaging 15.0 points along with 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists through nine contests with one week remaining in February.