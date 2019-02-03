Heat's Dwyane Wade: Leads team in scoring
Wade totaled 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a block over 27 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Pacers on Saturday.
It was Wade's highest point total since Dec. 23, and he was active in rebounding and assisting in this game. Wade will have great games here and there, but his production is very inconsistent. Finishing up his farewell tour, Wade makes a cheap punt-play option in daily formats.
