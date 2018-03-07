Heat's Dwyane Wade: Leads team with 22 points
Wade totaled 22 points (8-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 loss to Washington.
Wade led the Heat in points scored and field-goal attempts but missed a running floater at the end of the overtime period which would have locked the game up. Don't look now but Wade has played his way back into standard league relevance. He has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five games despite playing minutes in the mid 30's. He is going to continue coming off the bench but is certainly worth a look while he is feeling confident and taking a high-volume of shots.
