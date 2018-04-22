Heat's Dwyane Wade: Leads team with 25 points Saturday
Wade produced 25 points (10-22 FG, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one assist in 25 minutes during Saturday's 106-102 loss to the 76ers.
Wade finished with a team-high 25 points, throwing up 22 shot attempts in just 25 minutes of playing time. He is not going to die wondering and one has to think that this could have been the final home game for the Heat this season. They are going to need Wade to be at his best if they hope to force a Game Six and bring the series back home.
More News
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Vintage performance in Game 2 victory•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Leads bench in scoring in Game 1 loss•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Disappointing in return Friday•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Will rejoin lineup Friday•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Out with wrist injury•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Inefficient Saturday in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....