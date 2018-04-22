Wade produced 25 points (10-22 FG, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one assist in 25 minutes during Saturday's 106-102 loss to the 76ers.

Wade finished with a team-high 25 points, throwing up 22 shot attempts in just 25 minutes of playing time. He is not going to die wondering and one has to think that this could have been the final home game for the Heat this season. They are going to need Wade to be at his best if they hope to force a Game Six and bring the series back home.