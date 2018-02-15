Wade tallied eight points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes during a 104-102 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Wade was not very good Wednesday as he was limited to eight points on 13 field goal attempts. Wade shot below 45 percent from the field for the third straight game and also had four turnovers for the third straight game. He will be capable of good games here and there, but with fairly limited minutes, Wade's value is fairly low.