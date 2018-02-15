Heat's Dwyane Wade: Limited to eight points on 13 shots
Wade tallied eight points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes during a 104-102 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.
Wade was not very good Wednesday as he was limited to eight points on 13 field goal attempts. Wade shot below 45 percent from the field for the third straight game and also had four turnovers for the third straight game. He will be capable of good games here and there, but with fairly limited minutes, Wade's value is fairly low.
More News
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Will play on back-to-back•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Throws down double-double off bench in loss•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Underwhelming in Miami return•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Playing but not starting Friday•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Intends to play Friday•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Returning to Miami•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...