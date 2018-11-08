Heat's Dwyane Wade: Listed as out Friday
Wade (personal) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Wade missed Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs following the birth of his child, and he's expected to remain away from the team Friday, as well. Consider the veteran questionable to make his return for Saturday's home matchup with the Wizards.
