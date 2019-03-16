Heat's Dwyane Wade: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Wade is questionable for Sunday's game against Charlotte with a right hip bruise, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Wade has officially joined the injury report with a right hip bruise after playing through several nicks recently. If the veteran guard is forced to sit, Rodney McGruder would be in line to pick up extra workload.
