Heat's Dwyane Wade: Nearing return
Coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday that Wade will return "soon," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Wade has missed the last seven games while on paternity leave, but appears to be close to rejoining the team. That said, Spoelstra didn't specify when exactly Wade would return, leaving him game-to-game.
