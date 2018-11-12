Heat's Dwyane Wade: Officially out Monday
Wade (personal) will not play Monday against Philadelphia.
As expected, Wade will remain away from the team for a fourth straight game following the birth of his child last week. Wade implied that he'll likely remain out through the end of the week, so he's in line to sit out at least two more contests before a potential return Sunday against the Lakers.
