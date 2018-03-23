Wade (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wade was originally listed as out, but was able to go through morning shootaround and has been upgraded to questionable as a result. The veteran has missed four straight contests with a left hamstring strain, prompting Josh Richardson, Wayne Ellington and James Johnson to see higher usage. More information on his availability should arrive prior to tipoff.