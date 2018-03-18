Heat's Dwyane Wade: Out again Monday
Wade (hamstring) will remain out for Monday's matchup with the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Wade can't seem to shake a lingering hamstring strain and he's set to miss a fourth straight contest Monday because of it. His next shot to play will come on Wednesday against the Knicks, though he may need to log some practice time prior to that contest in order to get the green light to play. Wade's continued absence should mean more minutes for Wayne Ellington on the wing.
