Heat's Dwyane Wade: Out again Saturday
Wade (personal) will remain sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the Wizards, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Wade's absence will mark his third straight game. Even if Goran Dragic (knee) does play, he is questionable, the Heat figure to be again thin in the backcourt. Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington should again see a relatively heavy workload. Wade's next chance to return will be Monday against the 76ers.
