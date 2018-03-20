Heat's Dwyane Wade: Out again Wednesday
Wade (hamstring) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The update comes courtesy of the team's initial game notes, and while they are subject to change, it looks as though Wade is on course to miss a fifth straight contest. Expect the combination of Wayne Ellington, Tyler Johnson, Josh Richardson and Rodney McGruder to continue to pick up a few increased minutes in Wade's stead. Ellington and Richardson each topped 40 minutes in Monday's double-overtime win over Denver.
