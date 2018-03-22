Wade (hamstring) will remain out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wade is in line to miss a fifth straight contest, as he's yet to shake a lingering hamstring issue. His next opportunity to get back on the court will come Sunday against the Pacers, though he'll likely need to return to practice in some capacity in order to be cleared. Look for the likes of Josh Richardson, Wayne Ellington and Tyler Johnson to cover his minutes once again Friday.