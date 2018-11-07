Heat's Dwyane Wade: Out Wednesday for personal reasons
Wade is out for Wednesday's matchup against the Spurs due to personal reasons, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
With Wade attending to a personal matter, coach Erik Spoelstra will need to find a way to replace his 25.7 minutes per game off the bench. Extra possessions could fall into the hands of Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington, who would both make for discount plays in DFS.
