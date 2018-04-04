Heat's Dwyane Wade: Out with wrist injury
Wade is out for Wednesday's contest against the Hawks due to a wrist injury, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
It's unclear exactly when Wade picked up the injury, as he's played 28 and 24 minutes, respectively, over the past two games, averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds. Regardless, in his absence, Tyler Johnson, Josh Richardson, Wayne Ellington and Rodney McGruder are all candidates to see increased action. Wade's next chance to take the floor arrives Friday against New York.
More News
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...