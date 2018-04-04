Wade is out for Wednesday's contest against the Hawks due to a wrist injury, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

It's unclear exactly when Wade picked up the injury, as he's played 28 and 24 minutes, respectively, over the past two games, averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds. Regardless, in his absence, Tyler Johnson, Josh Richardson, Wayne Ellington and Rodney McGruder are all candidates to see increased action. Wade's next chance to take the floor arrives Friday against New York.