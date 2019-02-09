Wade tallied 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes in the Heat's 102-96 loss to the Kings on Friday.

Wade had to leave the game briefly after a late first-quarter fall that saw his head bounce off the floor after a fall. After being helped off the court and checked for a concussion, the 12-time All-Star returned for good with 4;35 remaining in the second quarter. Wade ended up logging a normal allotment of minutes, and his scoring haul was his third straight of the double-digit variety. Wade has been a solid source of scoring, rebounds and assists throughout the season despite his second-unit role, with his 25.5 minutes per contest affording him enough of a platform to offer strong multi-category production.