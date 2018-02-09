Heat's Dwyane Wade: Playing but not starting Friday
Wade will be available off the bench Friday against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Wade will make his highly-anticipated return to Miami on Friday night after being sent to his long-time home at Thursday's trade deadline. However, the veteran guard will come off the bench for the contest but should still see a decent amount of minutes given how banged up the Heat's backcourt currently is. Once he gets more acclimated with the guys around him, there's a solid chance Wade will be inserted into the starting rotation.
