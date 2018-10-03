Heat's Dwyane Wade: Plays 20 minutes off bench
Wade had five points on 2-of-11 shooting in Tuesday's preseason loss to the Hornets.
Wade struggled from the field for the second straight game, and he's now a combined 5-of-21 shooting through two preseason contests. The 36-year-old is expected to hold down a consistent bench role during the regular season, but Wade may have a tough time matching the 22.2 minutes per game he played with Miami last season after returning from Cleveland.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.