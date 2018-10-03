Wade had five points on 2-of-11 shooting in Tuesday's preseason loss to the Hornets.

Wade struggled from the field for the second straight game, and he's now a combined 5-of-21 shooting through two preseason contests. The 36-year-old is expected to hold down a consistent bench role during the regular season, but Wade may have a tough time matching the 22.2 minutes per game he played with Miami last season after returning from Cleveland.