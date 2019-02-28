Wade scored 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 126-125 win over the Warriors.

The five made three-pointers tied his season high, but the last one was the most important -- after having his first attempt blocked by Jordan Bell, Wade got the ball back and banked in a prayer as time expired to secure the win for the Heat. It's the third time this month he's scored at least 20 points, and Wade's 17.0 points, 4.5 boards, 4.2 assists, 1.2 threes, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals through 10 games in February are keeping the veteran guard fantasy-relevant.