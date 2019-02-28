Heat's Dwyane Wade: Plays hero against Warriors
Wade scored 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 126-125 win over the Warriors.
The five made three-pointers tied his season high, but the last one was the most important -- after having his first attempt blocked by Jordan Bell, Wade got the ball back and banked in a prayer as time expired to secure the win for the Heat. It's the third time this month he's scored at least 20 points, and Wade's 17.0 points, 4.5 boards, 4.2 assists, 1.2 threes, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals through 10 games in February are keeping the veteran guard fantasy-relevant.
More News
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...