Wade totaled seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 10 minutes in Team LeBron's win over Team Giannis in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

Wade played in his 13th and final All-Star game, finishing with an average line in the win. Wade has provided consistent production off the bench for the Heat this season, and he has turned it on as of late. He'll try to stay hot when the Heat return to action on Feb. 21.