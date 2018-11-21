Heat's Dwyane Wade: Plays just 13 minutes in return
Wade tallied just five points to go with two rebounds, two assists, and one block in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 104-92 loss to the Nets.
Wade returned after missing eight games due to the birth of his child, playing just 13 minutes in the loss. He was clearly rusty and may take a couple of games to back into rhythm. Wade is basically on a farewell tour and while he will display flashes throughout the season, he can be left on the waivers in standard leagues.
