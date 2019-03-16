Heat's Dwyane Wade: Plays through bumps and bruises
Wade (elbow) logged 21 minutes in Friday's 113-98 loss to the Bucks, finishing with 10 points (5-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one assist.
Deemed questionable ahead of the contest with a bruised elbow, Wade gained clearance to play but ultimately tweaked his right hip along the way. Neither the elbow nor the hip prevented Wade from returning to the contest, however, so he should be ready to play again Sunday against the Hornets barring any recurring soreness. Wade has continued to play at a high level off the bench since the All-Star break, averaging 14.3 points (on 43.4 percent shooting from the floor), 3.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 25.5 minutes per contest.
