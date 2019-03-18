Heat's Dwyane Wade: Probable Monday
Wade (hip) is considered probable for Monday's game against OKC, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The designation looks to be precautionary, but it's worth noting that the veteran is nursing a bruised right hip. Wade is coming off of a 17-point, eight-rebound outing in Sunday's blowout win over Charlotte -- his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort.
