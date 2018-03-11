Wade (hamstring) said he probably won't play Monday in Portland, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. I won't be in the lineup against Portland, I can probably guarantee that. I have time to get treatment and try to take it day to day and see when I get back," said Wade.

Wade, who suffered the strained hamstring Saturday, will join his teammates for the six-plus hour flight to Portland on Sunday. That won't help the hamstring. He'll need to receive treatment and let it take effect, so we're probably looking at Wednesday in Sacramento for a more realistic return.