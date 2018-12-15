Heat's Dwyane Wade: Questionable for Sunday
Wade (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Wade missed Friday's game due to general soreness, and it's possible he needs longer to recover. If Wade misses a second straight contest, look for Tyler Johnson (hip) to see additional minutes.
