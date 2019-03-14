Heat's Dwyane Wade: Questionable Friday
Wade is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks due to a bruised elbow, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
More information should arrive on Wade's status after Friday's morning shootaround. He presumably injured the elbow during Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons.
