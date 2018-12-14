Wade is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to an illness.

It's likely just the common cold or flu for the veteran guard though it's currently unknown what Wade really has. Wade is officially listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of Friday's contest against Memphis and if the Marquette product can't give it a go, Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington are two teammates that may have to step in.

