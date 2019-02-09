Heat's Dwyane Wade: Questionable vs. Warriors
Wade is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Golden State, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Wade took a hard fall during Friday's loss to the Kings, and he's still apparently dealing with some soreness. It wouldn't be surprising to see the team hold out the veteran, though we may learn more following morning shootaround.
