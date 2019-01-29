Wade is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls due to right knee soreness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wade emerged from Sunday's game against the Knicks with some knee soreness, though was able to post a 15-point, 10-assist double-double. If he ends up on the sidelines Wednesday, Dion Waiters and Wayne Ellington could see more time.

More News
Our Latest Stories