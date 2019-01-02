Heat's Dwyane Wade: Questionable with illness Wednesday
Wade didn't attend morning shootaround Wednesday and is listed as questionable for the matchup against the Cavaliers due to an illness.
Wade has come down with the bug and missed morning shootaround early Wednesday as a result. The veteran is officially listed as questionable ahead of the contest against Cleveland on Wednesday and if he can't give it a go, starting guard Josh Richardson, along with Tyler Johnson, will likely see their minutes increased.
More News
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...