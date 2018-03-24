Wade had seven points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 19 minutes during Friday's 105-99 loss to Oklahoma City.

Wade returned after missing five straight games with a hamstring injury. He played 19 minutes off the bench and despite the low production, appeared relatively healthy. The Heat gets a night off before another crucial encounter against the Pacers on Sunday. Wade should be ok to go for this game but given his injury history, there is always a chance he is rested.