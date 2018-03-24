Heat's Dwyane Wade: Quiet in return
Wade had seven points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 19 minutes during Friday's 105-99 loss to Oklahoma City.
Wade returned after missing five straight games with a hamstring injury. He played 19 minutes off the bench and despite the low production, appeared relatively healthy. The Heat gets a night off before another crucial encounter against the Pacers on Sunday. Wade should be ok to go for this game but given his injury history, there is always a chance he is rested.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...