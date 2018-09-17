Wade announced Sunday via a post on his personal Twitter account that he would re-sign with the Heat on a one-year contract for what will likely be his final NBA season.

Wade's playing career has been in limbo all summer, with the future Hall of Famer entertaining offers from the Heat and the Chinese Basketball Association to potentially delay retirement. Ultimately, the 36-year-old elected to return to the place he's called home for most of his time in the NBA, with Wade set to rejoin the Heat on a minimum deal. While splitting time with the Cavaliers and Heat last season, Wade averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 22.3 minutes per game. It's likely he'll be ticketed for a second-unit role during the upcoming campaign and could see his playing time take a further hit.