Heat's Dwyane Wade: Rejoins Heat on one-year deal
Wade announced Sunday via a post on his personal Twitter account that he would re-sign with the Heat on a one-year contract for what will likely be his final NBA season.
Wade's playing career has been in limbo all summer, with the future Hall of Famer entertaining offers from the Heat and the Chinese Basketball Association to potentially delay retirement. Ultimately, the 36-year-old elected to return to the place he's called home for most of his time in the NBA, with Wade set to rejoin the Heat on a minimum deal. While splitting time with the Cavaliers and Heat last season, Wade averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 22.3 minutes per game. It's likely he'll be ticketed for a second-unit role during the upcoming campaign and could see his playing time take a further hit.
More News
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...