Wade will return to the Heat for his final season, Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports reports.

Wade's future has been in limbo all summer, as he as been hesitant to commit to any future plans. However, with the season right around the corner he and the Heat have come to terms on a deal for the 2018-19 season. The veteran averaged 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks across 22.3 minutes after returning to Miami last season. It is unclear if he will start or play a reserve role, but he will presumably see a similar workload this year.