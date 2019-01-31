Wade (knee) was removed from the injury report for Friday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Wade has been cleared to return Friday after missing the Heat's previous game due to a bout of knee soreness. Over his last five appearances, the veteran is averaging 12.6 points, 6.0 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 25.8 minutes.

