Heat's Dwyane Wade: Returning to Miami
Wade has been traded from the Cavaliers to the Heat in exchange for a protected second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
With the Cavaliers struggling mightily in recent weeks, the team has opted to blow up the entire roster, which includes sending Wade to Miami. In being dealt to the Heat, Wade rejoins the organization that he spent his first 13 years in the league with, so it shouldn't take long for him to get adjusted. With the Heat currently dealing with a a plethora of injuries in the backcourt, including a season-ending one for Dion Waiters (ankle), Wade will likely find himself in a fairly prominent role right away. While nothing has been confirmed at this point, Wade could potentially even join the starting unit. This move should improve Wade's fantasy outlook considering he'll get a few more looks now that he's not playing alongside LeBron James at times.
