Heat's Dwyane Wade: Ruled out Monday vs. Portland
Wade (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
While Wade joined the Heat in Portland for the start of the team's three-game road trip, he was never considered likely to be available for Monday's contest after straining his left hamstring in Miami's victory over Washington on Saturday. The Heat are labeling Wade as day-to-day at this juncture, but he'll likely need to take part in some on-court activity before his return to action is imminent. Since departing Cleveland and rejoining the Heat at the trade deadline, Wade is averaging 13.7 points (on 43.6 percent shooting from the field), 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 22.8 minutes per game over 12 contests.
More News
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Probably won't play Monday•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Injures hamstring•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Leads team with 22 points•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Scores 25 points off bench•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Scores season-high 27 points, drains go-ahead basket•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...