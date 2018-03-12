Wade (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

While Wade joined the Heat in Portland for the start of the team's three-game road trip, he was never considered likely to be available for Monday's contest after straining his left hamstring in Miami's victory over Washington on Saturday. The Heat are labeling Wade as day-to-day at this juncture, but he'll likely need to take part in some on-court activity before his return to action is imminent. Since departing Cleveland and rejoining the Heat at the trade deadline, Wade is averaging 13.7 points (on 43.6 percent shooting from the field), 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 22.8 minutes per game over 12 contests.