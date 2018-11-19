Heat's Dwyane Wade: Ruled out Tuesday
Wade (personal) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Wade is slated to miss an eighth straight game as he remains on paternity leave, though coach Erik Spoelstra indicated Monday that the veteran guard is close to rejoining the Heat. His next chance to return to the court will come Friday against the Bulls.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.