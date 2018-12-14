Heat's Dwyane Wade: Ruled out vs. Grizzlies
Wade won't play Friday against Memphis due to general soreness, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.
Wade was reportedly also dealing with some type of minor illness, so the Heat will hold the veteran out to get some rest. With Wade out of the lineup, expect Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington to see more playing time. Wade's next chance to return will come Sunday in New Orleans.
